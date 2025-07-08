Shorewood fatal shooting; family of victim mourns, seeks answers

The Brief Family and friends are mourning the passing of Victoria Truss, who loved ones say was a victim of domestic violence. The shooting happened on July 3 at a Shorewood residence. An officer responding to the scene was shot but not seriously hurt, after the round hit his protective vest.



A Shorewood police officer who responded to a shooting was himself, shot but not seriously hurt, after the round hit his ballistic vest. The landlord involved was shot multiple times – and told police the now-dead suspect broke in early that morning.

Mourning a loved one, friend

What they're saying:

On Tuesday afternoon, July 8, loved ones of 34-year-old Victoria Truss tried to make sense of the domestic violence that took her life last Thursday morning.

"I’m being as strong as possible, trying to be as strong as I can," said Trina Freeland, who spoke from the heart about her daughter. "Just be here for us, please."

"Put the guns down. The Bible says you live by the sword, you die by the sword," said Carla Drane, Victoria Truss' grandmother.

Investigation

What we know:

Family and friends mourned Tuesday as normalcy returned to the Shorewood neighborhood. But there remain signs of what happened there – as new details emerge about the investigation.

Court filings say shortly before 3 a.m. on July 3, the landlord said the home was broken into, he was shot by Truss' ex-boyfriend, Michael Griffin, multiple times, and later heard 17 gunshots from Truss' lower unit.

Victoria Truss

Minutes later, a Shorewood police officer pulled up to the home. The officer was fired upon and radioed that he had been hit.

Police would later find Truss in a neighboring yard. Truss died at the scene, but Griffin was gone.

More than six hours after the shooting, Glendale police spotted Griffin's black Mercedes and chased it into Milwaukee. That is where it crashed near 6th and Reservoir. Police said Griffin continued to shoot at officers, who fired back, killing Griffin. Police were familiar with him.

Timeline:

Court filings say Truss called police back in May after Griffin would not leave her apartment. By the time police got there, Griffin was gone.

But a month ago, the landlord told police Griffin moved back in.

"Just keep the prayers. The prayers and the love. That’s what’s helping me," Freeland said. "It puts my heart at ease, more than I thought it would."

Victoria Truss

What you can do:

A funeral will be held for Victoria Truss on Friday, July 18 at Bethesda Baptist Church (2909 N. 20th Street) in Milwaukee. Visitation is set for 11 a.m. with services beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Truss' funeral costs.