Shorewood homicide; 2 women shot, suspect found dead at Lincoln Park

One woman is dead and another is wounded following a shooting in Shorewood Thursday morning, July 6. The suspect was later found dead inside a vehicle at Lincoln Park.

The shooting happened in the area of Lake Bluff and Murray. Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials found a woman dead. A second woman was also located and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Shorewood homicide investigation; Lake Bluff and Murray

At approximately 5 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unresponsive male in a vehicle at Lincoln Park. The individual was found to be dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is believed to be the suspect in this incident.

The Shorewood Police Department is being assisted by MCSO and the Department of Justice-Department of Criminal Investigation in this ongoing investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.