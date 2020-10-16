Shopping, dining out persist amid Wisconsin's COVID-19 surge

For the third time in one week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday, Oct. 16 reported a record rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials on Thursday said the state will keep setting records if Wisconsinites don't heed public health guidance and stay home. Still, some say they are comfortable heading out.

Most of the businesses in downtown Cedarburg are restaurants and furniture and clothing stores.

Most people out on Friday were wearing masks. People who spoke with FOX6 News on Friday said they still feel that shopping and stopping in for food are safe activities as long as others are wearing masks and are socially distant.

People in Cedarburg amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"We just have a family member in town and we kind of just wanted to show her some other places that she hasn't really been to," said Jennifer McCallister, a Cardinal Stritch University student.

Wisconsin ranks third in the country for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past week as of Friday.

"Limit your outings to essential needs for the time being, like work or picking up groceries," said Gov. Tony Evers.

Andrea Palm, Wisconsin DHS secretary-designee, urged residents to limit the number of people you interact with.

It is an emotional topic for some. One man told FOX6 News that he believes the death toll is being exaggerated.

"I just haven't drunk the Kool-Aid that everybody else has drunk at this point," said Larry Gonzales, a Grafton resident. "When you have people saying they don't know how they're classifying each and every death that occurs during this time. What are they doing? Are they all COIVD? I mean, that's a big deal. But they're shutting everything down."

That opinion did not sit well with another man, who walked by during Gonzales' comments. That man, who was too upset to speak on camera, told FOX6 News he was in from out of state for his uncle's funeral, who recently died of COVID-19.

Many shoppers said they were out to help support local businesses that, of course, have been struggling throughout the pandemic.