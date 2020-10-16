DHS: Record 3,861 new COVID-19 cases; up 21 deaths in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Oct. 16 reported 3,861 new cases of COVID-19 -- a record single-day rise -- bringing the cumulative number of cases to 166,186.

The DHS on Friday also reported that 1,574 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 21 from the previous day.

Of the positive cases, 9,027 have required hospitalization (5.4%), while 125,576 have recovered (78.6%), making for 33,160 active cases (20.4%).

More than 1.5 million have tested negative. More than 1.7 million have been tested.

