The Shoppe Custard & Grill in West Bend; scoops, sundaes, shakes

By
Published  September 4, 2025 7:56am CDT
Brian Kramp is in West Bend seeing why the community is rallying behind this local business that’s gone through some hardships since opening back in March.

WEST BEND, Wis. - Attention fans of frozen custard! The Shoppe Custard & Grill serves up a menu filled with scoops, sundaes, and shakes! Brian Kramp is in West Bend seeing why the community is rallying behind this local business that’s gone through some hardships since opening back in March.

