Shop the Ward is back in Milwaukee’s Third Ward; gift cards and goodies

Published  December 3, 2025 9:14am CST
Shop the Ward is back in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward which means gift cards and goodies from your favorite businesses are now available. Brian Kramp is in Catalano Square part of 10 square blocks of Milwaukee’s past, present and future.

Brian Kramp is in Catalano Square, part of 10 square blocks of Milwaukee’s past, present and future.

The MIAD Holiday Sale is a holiday tradition held every year during the first weekend of December and your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art created by MIAD students and alumni. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at some of the pieces available starting at 6pm tomorrow night.

The Milwaukee Public Market has taken window shopping to another level this holiday season and it includes work by some amazing local artists. Brian Kramp has a look at a collaborative project with MIAD that brings creativity and community together.

Grab your friends and a few cocktails for The Historic Third Ward’s annual Shop The Ward celebration. Brian Kramp is at The Journeymann Hotel seeing what’s being served this holiday season.

Shop The Ward is going on now and you can score some great deals in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward for the next three weeks. Brian Kramp is at the Skylight Music Theatre where amazing performances are happening all winter long.

From sculptures and stickers to paintings and photographs the MIAD Holiday Sale is a great one-stop-shop for great stocking stuffers this holiday season. Brian Kramp is on campus checking out the artistic gifts available to purchase.

