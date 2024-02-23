Shooting, stabbing on Milwaukee's north side; 2 in serious condition

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that happened Thursday night, Feb. 22, on the city's north side.

Police were called to the area of Long Island Drive and Custer Avenue around 11 p.m.

A 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. A 37-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in serious condition.

A gun was recovered. Police say this is domestic violence related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.