Shooting on Milwaukee’s near south side; man hurt, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 22 at an unknown address on Milwaukee’s near south side. It happened at approximately 11:45 p.m.,

The victim, a 25-year-old man from out of state, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.