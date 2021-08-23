Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Milwaukee’s near south side; man hurt, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 22  at an unknown address on Milwaukee’s near south side. It happened at approximately 11:45 p.m.,

The victim, a 25-year-old man from out of state, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

