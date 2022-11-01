Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.