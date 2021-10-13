Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 84th and Mill, man suffered multiple gunshot wounds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 13 near 84th and Mill Road. It happened around 5:30 a.m. 

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

 Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

