Shooting near 62nd and Sheridan, 15-year-old boy wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 9 near 62nd and Sheridan. It happened at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim was driven to the area of 107th Street and Mill Road after the shooting to receive medical attention. The victim was later transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.