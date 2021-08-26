Shooting near 42nd and Garfield in Milwaukee, teen wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Aug. 25 near 42nd and Garfield. It happened around 8:25 p.m.
The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee child, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
