Shooting near 42nd and Garfield in Milwaukee, teen wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Aug. 25 near 42nd and Garfield. It happened around 8:25 p.m.

The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee child, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.