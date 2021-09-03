Shooting near 41st and North; 17-year-old boy wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 3 near 41st and North. It happened at approximately 12:05 a.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.