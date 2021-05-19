Shooting near 39th and Ruby in Milwaukee, man seriously wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, May 19 near 39th and Ruby. It happened around 7:35 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.