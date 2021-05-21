Shooting near 38th and Cherry, woman suffers minor injury: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, May 20 near 38th and Cherry. It happened around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a 28-year-old woman is being treated at a local hospital for a minor injury.

MPD is attempting to determine a motive and is currently seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.