Shooting near 35th and Meinecke; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 4 near 35th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m.,

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.