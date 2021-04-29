Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 29th and Townsend leaves man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, April 28 near 29th and Townsend. It happened around 9:15 p.m.

Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

