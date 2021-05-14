Shooting near 27th and Atkinson, 1 seriously injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 27th and Atkinson around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.