Altercation in Milwaukee store leads to shooting; 2 hurt, 4 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot after an altercation inside a Milwaukee store on Thursday, Oct. 23. It happened around 2:40 p.m. near 35th and Garfield.
What we know:
According to police, a 52-year-old man was involved in an altercation in the store and fired shots into the store, striking the victim.
Three other people also discharged their firearms, striking the 52-year-old suspect. The suspect then fled the scene and was later located by officers in the area of 21st and Auer.
The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The victim, a 20-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Three other individuals, a 45-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were also arrested.
35th and Garfield, Milwaukee
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.