Altercation in Milwaukee store leads to shooting; 2 hurt, 4 arrested

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 23. The shooting happened during an altercation in a store near 35th and Garfield. Four people were arrested.



Two people were shot after an altercation inside a Milwaukee store on Thursday, Oct. 23. It happened around 2:40 p.m. near 35th and Garfield.

What we know:

According to police, a 52-year-old man was involved in an altercation in the store and fired shots into the store, striking the victim.

Three other people also discharged their firearms, striking the 52-year-old suspect. The suspect then fled the scene and was later located by officers in the area of 21st and Auer.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The victim, a 20-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Three other individuals, a 45-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were also arrested.

35th and Garfield, Milwaukee

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.