Milwaukee shootings: Iowa man, 2 others injured in separate crimes

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Three men – two from Milwaukee and one from Iowa – were injured. One suspect was taken into custody for one of the shootings.

Iowa man arrives at hospital

Police said a 23-year-old man from Iowa arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The location of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. is under investigation.

22nd & Olive

Police said a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries in the shooting. It happened around 12:30 p.m. and was the result of a fight.

A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days, according to police.

14th & Locust

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured around 1:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, and what led to the shooting is under investigation.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in two of the three shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

