Shooting, illegal gambling at Wauwatosa apartment, 3 injured

article

The Brief Three people were hurt at the Reserve at Wauwatosa Apartments following a shooting. Two people were shot, and one person was injured while running away from the scene. Police believe this was a targeted attack, as the apartment is known to be a host site for illegal gambling.



Three people were injured following a shooting at an apartment in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the shooting happened at the Reserve at Wauwatosa Apartments, near 60th and State.

Shooting incident

What we know:

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex. The initial investigation found that a person broke into the apartment through a first-floor patio, and shots were fired.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and a third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries while running away from the scene.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Illegal gambling

What we know:

Further investigation revealed that the apartment is a known host site for illegal gambling.

At the time of the break-in and shots fired, a poker game was underway with multiple people attending.

Police say that while the investigation is ongoing, evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police tips

What you can do:

Police continue to look for those involved in the incident and ask that anyone with information contact the Wauwatosa Police Department Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.