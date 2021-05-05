Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at 35th and Hadley, 46-year-old man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 46-year-old man was shot and wounded near 35th and Hadley on Wednesday afternoon, May 5. 

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. The victim, a Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

