Shooting at 35th and Hadley, 46-year-old man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 46-year-old man was shot and wounded near 35th and Hadley on Wednesday afternoon, May 5.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. The victim, a Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.
