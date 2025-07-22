Shirtless man approaches state representative's Milwaukee home

article

The Wisconsin State Capitol Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who showed up shirtless at a state representative's Milwaukee residence.

Shirtless man at door

What we know:

Officials said the man approached the residence of State Rep. Priscilla Prado in Milwaukee around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, July 21. They say he attempted to open the door – and the episode was captured on surveillance video.

The person is described as a male, white, in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 6' tall and roughly 200 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair.

Officials said the person did not gain entry into the residence, but walked around the property for a bit before heading off.

Recognize him?

What you can do:

If you can help to identify this man, you are urged to call the Wisconsin State Capitol Police Department at 608-266-8797.