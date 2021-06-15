Sherman Phoenix fully reopens, features some new businesses

It was an exciting day Tuesday, June 15 at Milwaukee's Sherman Phoenix as the doors reopened for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A special guest from Madison got a tour: Governor Tony Evers.

"I went to The Underground," said Danielle Bly, shopper."I bought a couple classic T-shirts. I got some Buffalo Boss."

After the pandemic shut Sherman Phoenix down, businesses welcomed customers once again Tuesday.

"Our businesses have been open, but the building itself has been largely closed, so this is a way to say, 'Our doors are open. We’re welcoming the public back,'" said Juli Kaufmann, co-developer.

The grand re-opening featured self-guided tours, food and music. Governor Evers stopped by for a tour.

"The crowd in there is great and lots of people buying, lots of money being made by people, and the leadership here is just outstanding," said Evers.

The governor's presence was something Sherman Phoenix leaders said was important to help get investment back in the neighborhood. For people who haven't been back in a year, there are some changes.

"Some of our tenants have been so successful during the pandemic they’ve actually moved into larger spaces believe it or not," said Kaufmann. "We’ve rotated some people around we’ve invited some new businesses into the building."

