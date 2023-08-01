Stopping gun violence, Milwaukee leaders say 'the time is now'

Milwaukee leaders and activists are working to stop gun violence in the city – issuing a public service announcement Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The announcement was made at Sherman Park, where kids are constantly playing. Leaders said the park is a safe place, and it's time to take action.

"We want to tell everybody that the time is now to stop killing – the time is now to stop shooting, stop taking away our loved ones," said Trinika Walker, founder of Stop the Violence. "I know there's a grandmother or grandfather somewhere who taught us how to love, you know, our love is usually surrounded by dinner – maybe soul food or whatever – let's get back to the dinner table."

The PSA comes one week after shots were fired in the park. Tyler Ward, a 17-year-old, is charged with several counts in connection to that case.