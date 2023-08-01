Expand / Collapse search

Stopping gun violence, Milwaukee leaders say 'the time is now'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Stopping gun violence, Milwaukee leaders' PSA

Milwaukee leaders and activists are working to stop gun violence in the city – issuing a public service announcement Tuesday, Aug. 1.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee leaders and activists are working to stop gun violence in the city – issuing a public service announcement Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The announcement was made at Sherman Park, where kids are constantly playing. Leaders said the park is a safe place, and it's time to take action.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We want to tell everybody that the time is now to stop killing – the time is now to stop shooting, stop taking away our loved ones," said Trinika Walker, founder of Stop the Violence. "I know there's a grandmother or grandfather somewhere who taught us how to love, you know, our love is usually surrounded by dinner – maybe soul food or whatever – let's get back to the dinner table."

The PSA comes one week after shots were fired in the park. Tyler Ward, a 17-year-old, is charged with several counts in connection to that case.