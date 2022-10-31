Sherman and Fairmount shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt

A 13-year-old girl was shot near Sherman and Fairmount Monday evening, Oct. 31.

Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee.

The shooting was originally believed to have occurred in Washington Park, but after further investigation, Detectives determined the correct location, and are attempting to determine motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News