Sherman and Congress crash; 2 arrested, woman in critical condition

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman is in critical condition after a violent collision near Sherman and Congress early on Sunday, July 30.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. They say a vehicle was speeding south on N. Sherman Boulevard when it collided with the woman's vehicle, which was making a left turn.

The people in the striking vehicle fled the scene in a different vehicle. However, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were later arrested.

Police say they are seeking an additional unknown person.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.