Sherman and Villard homicide: Milwaukee man dead, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Police are seeking an unknown suspect in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Milwaukee man near Sherman and Villard on Monday night, Dec. 13.

Officials say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 11 p.m. – and died from his injuries on the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

