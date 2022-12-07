Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.