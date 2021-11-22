Expand / Collapse search

Sherman and Hampton crash; 3 hurt including driver that blew red light

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee article

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left three people injured on Monday, Nov. 22. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Sherman and Hampton around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say a car driven by a 36-year-old man disregarded a red traffic light and struck a second vehicle. The impact of that collision caused the striking vehicle to collide with a traffic pole, split in half and strike two other vehicles.

The driver of the striking vehicle, the driver of the second vehicle (a 28-year-old woman), and a third person (a 53-year-old woman) suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Only the driver of the striking vehicle and the third vehicle needed medical treatment.

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas Parade: Darrell Brooks, what FOX6 Investigators learned
article

Waukesha Christmas Parade: Darrell Brooks, what FOX6 Investigators learned

This is not the first time Darrell Brooks has been accused of running someone over with his SUV. In fact, it's not even the first time this month.

Communities ponder Christmas parade plans for this holiday season
article

Communities ponder Christmas parade plans for this holiday season

Communities in southeast Wisconsin are beginning to talk about whether they should proceed with their Christmas or holiday parades – in light of what happened in Waukesha on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Community reacts to Waukesha tragedy

Community reacts to Waukesha tragedy