Sherman and Hampton crash; 3 hurt including driver that blew red light
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left three people injured on Monday, Nov. 22.
The crash happened at the intersection of Sherman and Hampton around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say a car driven by a 36-year-old man disregarded a red traffic light and struck a second vehicle. The impact of that collision caused the striking vehicle to collide with a traffic pole, split in half and strike two other vehicles.
The driver of the striking vehicle, the driver of the second vehicle (a 28-year-old woman), and a third person (a 53-year-old woman) suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Only the driver of the striking vehicle and the third vehicle needed medical treatment.
Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee
Advertisement