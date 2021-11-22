Sherman and Hampton crash; 3 hurt including driver that blew red light

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left three people injured on Monday, Nov. 22.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sherman and Hampton around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say a car driven by a 36-year-old man disregarded a red traffic light and struck a second vehicle. The impact of that collision caused the striking vehicle to collide with a traffic pole, split in half and strike two other vehicles.

The driver of the striking vehicle, the driver of the second vehicle (a 28-year-old woman), and a third person (a 53-year-old woman) suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Only the driver of the striking vehicle and the third vehicle needed medical treatment.

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

Crash at Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee