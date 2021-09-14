Expand / Collapse search

Sherman and Garfield shooting: 14-year-old wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded near Sherman and Garfield early Tuesday, Sept. 14. 

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. The teen showed up at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

