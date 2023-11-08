Sherman and Florist crash; victims' families speak out

Families are looking for justice after a Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a collision that killed three women at Sherman and Florist on Friday.

Police say the man, 23-year-old Everton Stewart, slammed into their car around 2 a.m. that day.

The three women that died in the crash have been identified as 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson, 28-year-old Bobbie Dyson and 28-year-old Ebony Johnson.

"It hurts knowing I can’t hear her voice again," Jackson’s sister Tanisha Brown said. "That I won’t be able to hug her again or see her dance or see her smile. Lashonda was so full of life and always there for anybody and everybody. She was loved and left us way too soon."

Stewart faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation (three counts)

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with PAC while having prior intoxicant-related conviction (three counts)

Hit-and-run resulting in death (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked-cause death of another (three counts)

"That’s the only sister I had, and you took that away from me," Brown said.

Sherman and Florist victim memorial

Dyson’s family honored her at a vigil on Tuesday.

Jackson and Johnson’s families also remain frustrated over what happened.

"Still just seems like a bad nightmare that I haven’t woken up from yet," said Kim Giles, Johnson’s aunt.

After leaving the scene, police said they found Stewart at his home, bleeding in bed. A sample of Stewart's blood was obtained and tested at the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory. The analyst determined the alcohol concentration in the blood was 0.157, the complaint said.

Stewart later told law enforcement that he left the crash because he did not see anybody that needed help.

Johnson was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died, leaving behind a four-year-old son.

"He said, ‘Granny, I want to go home where mommy’s at," Johnson’s grandmother Bobbie Goodman said. "And I don’t know what to tell him."

Families want justice to be served.

"Everybody out here driving crazy, just please slow down," Brown said.

If convicted of the several charges against him, Stewart could spend the rest of his life in prison.

"I think when he goes to prison, he shouldn’t be allowed any visitors," Giles said. "Why should you be able to visit your family when we can’t see our family anymore?"

A review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records shows Stewart's license is in revoked status. He was convicted in Milwaukee of operating while intoxicated in 2019.