Milwaukee deputies involved in fight during traffic stop, man tased

A traffic stop turned violence overnight in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were involved in a fight with a driver following a traffic stop.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 25th Street and Paul Avenue.

The driver was suspected of OWI. When deputies tried to arrest him, he began fighting with them, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Help was requested from the Milwaukee Police Department and Marquette University Police Department to subdue the driver. During the altercation, the driver was tased.

MFD examined him on the scene – and he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries to deputies.