Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee deputies involved in fight during traffic stop, man tased

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A traffic stop turned violence overnight in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were involved in a fight with a driver following a traffic stop. 

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 25th Street and Paul Avenue. 

The driver was suspected of OWI. When deputies tried to arrest him, he began fighting with them, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

Help was requested from the Milwaukee Police Department and Marquette University Police Department to subdue the driver. During the altercation, the driver was tased. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MFD examined him on the scene – and he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries to deputies.

Brady Street Ground Up MKE theft caught on camera

Two men got away with thousands of dollars worth of clothes from a Milwaukee store, and it was all caught on camera.