Sheboygan vehicle break-ins; 2 caught

Sheboygan police were called to two locations after reports of vehicle break-ins on Sunday morning, May 7.

Police said they received reports of break-ins in the area of 15th and Mead and near North 20th/22nd and Geele around 12 a.m.

Officials said an individual was found near both incidents. Both people had items in their possession.

Police said if citizens live near the two areas are missing items from their vehicles, contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.