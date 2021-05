Have you seen him? Sheboygan police are looking for 17-year-old Jensen Horvat who was last seen near N. Taylor Drive and Geele Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

Jensen Horvat

Police are not releasing any other additional details at this time.

If you have seen Jensen or have any information about his location, please call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 and press option 1.

Advertisement