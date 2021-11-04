Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan teen missing, last seen Oct. 28

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police say a missing persons report has been filed for 16-year-old Brickham, a teen who officials say was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 28. 

Officials say Brickham is not a chronic runaway – and nobody has heard from him since Monday. 

Brickham is described as a male, white, standing 6' tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gauged ears, and a pierced eyebrow. He may be wearing a maroon Van's beanie, a mostly black jacket, a backpack, and riding a solid black Trek bike.

If you have information that could help locate the teen, you are urged to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.

