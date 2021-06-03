Sheboygan stabbing, Oshkosh man arrested

A 39-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a victim multiple times during a Sheboygan altercation on Thursday, June 3.

According to Sheboygan police, the reported stabbing took place near 18th and Bell. Investigation determined an argument started between the suspect and a 29-year-old.

The Oshkosh man brandished a knife and proceeded to stab the 29-year-old multiple times. He has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office for charges of substantial battery and resisting arrest.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They, too, were referred for a charge of battery and jailed for violating probation.

