Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan stabbing, Oshkosh man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 39-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a victim multiple times during a Sheboygan altercation on Thursday, June 3.

According to Sheboygan police, the reported stabbing took place near 18th and Bell. Investigation determined an argument started between the suspect and a 29-year-old. 

The Oshkosh man brandished a knife and proceeded to stab the 29-year-old multiple times. He has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office for charges of substantial battery and resisting arrest.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They, too, were referred for a charge of battery and jailed for violating probation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Cudahy father accused of threatening coach

He's accused of sending a threatening text to his son's volunteer basketball coach and wound up in handcuffs. A Cudahy father faces a handful of felonies after police and the FBI found evidence of more criminal activity.

Man pleads guilty, 'massacred' family near 12th & Locust
slideshow

Man pleads guilty, 'massacred' family near 12th & Locust

Christopher Stokes, the man accused of fatally shooting five of his family members in 2020, pleaded guilty to all charges Wednesday morning, June 2.