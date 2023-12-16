Sheboygan stabbing: Police arrest suspect, victim taken to hospital

article

A Sheboygan stabbing landed one person in a hospital and another in police custody on Saturday morning, Dec. 16.

It happened near 9th and Huron around 10:15 a.m. Police said officers arrived and found a victim with several stab wounds, as well as the suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested a 38-year-old Sheboygan man and referred charges to the district attorney's office.

Police said the suspect and victim know each other – and the stabbing was not random. There is no danger to the public.