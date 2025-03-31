Sheboygan shots fired; 'large disturbance' near End Park, no injuries

article

Sheboygan police were dispatched to End Park early Sunday morning, March 30 for reports of shots fired. Responding officers located numerous spent shell casings in the roadway around the park. A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a large disturbance between approximately 20 people in the park.



Sheboygan police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at End Park on Sunday morning, March 30.

Shots fired

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the scene after receiving several calls from citizens regarding hearing gunshots being fired in the area of End Park around 2 a.m.

Responding officers located numerous spent shell casings in the roadway around the park.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a large disturbance between approximately 20 people in the park and in the immediate area surrounding the park.

During the disturbance, at least two subjects fired a weapon, police say.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, police believe that there was a disturbance between at least two groups of people that were known to each other.

"There is not believed to be any danger to the community at this time. We have identified some of the suspects involved and are continuing to attempt to locate and interview the other people involved in this disturbance. There are no suspects in custody at this time," Sheboygan police said.

What you can do:

If you have any information about what happened, or you have video footage of the incident that you believe would be beneficial to the investigation, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459- 3333.