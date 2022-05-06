Sheboygan shooting: Shelter in place issued, 1 injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the downtown Sheboygan bus transfer point Friday afternoon.
One person was hurt, but their injuries are unknown at this time.
Downtown businesses and residents should shelter in place and people should avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.
This is a developing story.
