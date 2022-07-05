Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan shooting: Man injured near 10th and Michigan

Sheboygan
Photo courtesy: Sheboygan Scanner

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 10th and Michigan around 11:40 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Officers arrived and located a 40-year-old Sheboygan man who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. 

Officers and Sheboygan Fire Department Paramedics rendered aid and the man was eventually transported to a Milwaukee area hospital for treatment.
 
Police believe this is an isolated incident. Police continue to seek a suspect in this case.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.