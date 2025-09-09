Sheboygan shooting; 65-year-old accused, wounded man, 2-year-old girl

article

The Brief Pao Lee of Sheboygan is accused of shooting and wounding a man and a 2-year-old girl at a business on Sept. 5. Lee told investigators he wanted to shoot the man after finding text messages from him on his wife's phone. Lee went on to say he intended to kill the man and then himself, but his gun jammed.



A 65-year-old Sheboygan man is accused of shooting and wounding a man and a 2-year-old girl at a business on Sept. 5. The accused is Pao Lee – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First-degree reckless injury

Shooting at Sheboygan business

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Sheboygan police were dispatched around 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5 to investigate a possible shooting at a business on S. Business Drive in Sheboygan. Officers arriving on the scene discovered a 2-year-old child and a man were shot and wounded. The shooting suspect was "being held down by individuals on scene and that the gun was removed from the gunman," the complaint says. The man being held down was identified as the defendant, Pao Lee.

Sheboygan police investigate shooting at business on S. Business Drive

A witness directed investigators to a firearm that the male victim "discarded in a tree behind the building after he took it from Lee," the complaint says. A detective recovered the 9mm firearm. When he removed the magazine, it was found to contain five live rounds.

A detective reported in the kitchen of the building where the shooting occurred, he located a fired 9mm cartridge, a fired bullet and "some evidence of the wood frame around a door having been struck by a bullet. In the office area adjacent to the kitchen was a bullet hole near the ceiling going through the wall at an upward angle. The bullet struck the ceiling and then ricocheted downward into another wall," the complaint says.

Police spoke with the man who was wounded in this incident. He indicated he was in the kitchen area helping the 2-year-old get some milk for her cereal. Lee went into the kitchen and the pair exchanged pleasantries. That is when the victim said "Lee went into his waistband, got a gun, and put it right into (the victim's) face. (The victim) remembered hearing Lee say something to the effect of, you want to die today? (The victim) explained that he immediately went to grab the gun to push it up in the air and just remembered several shots going off," the complaint says. The victim indicated he heard three to four shots. The victim also said he did not remember what happened to the 2-year-old, but "he must have dropped her or set her down, but he did not remember," the complaint says.

Sheboygan police investigate shooting at business on S. Business Drive

The complaint says the victim and another person managed to get the gun from Lee and "threw it against a tree." They also asked someone to call 911.

Lee questioned

What they're saying:

A detective spoke with Lee about the shooting. He indicated a week earlier, he "discovered messages on his wife's phone from (the victim)," the complaint says. Court filings indicate the messages were sexual in nature. The complaint goes on to say, "Lee said he decided he wanted to kill (the victim) and then kill himself." Lee described to the detective what he did when he walked into the business. He indicated he "was going to shoot (the victim) and then shoot himself, but he thought his gun jammed. He said he did not know that he shot the baby," the complaint says. Lee told the detective, "he did not tell anyone that he was going to do this, he knew it was illegal, but he was angry," the complaint says.

When investigators spoke with Lee's wife, she "denied any sort of marital infidelity," the complaint says. She did admit to having an argument with Lee a week earlier when he accused her of having a relationship with the shooting victim.

$2 million cash bond

What's next:

Lee made his initial appearance in Sheboygan County court on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Cash bond was set at $2 million.

Lee is due back in court for a status conference on Sept. 15 and a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.