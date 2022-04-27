Bikes stolen outside Sheboygan school, suspects sought

article

Sheboygan police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole bicycles from outside a middle school on April 20.

According to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers, two people were seen taking bikes from the student bike rack outside Urban Middle School.

One suspect was wearing a blue jacket and took a Mongoose mountain bike with a retrofitted gas engine. The other suspect was wearing a red jacket and took an Aostirmotor A20 collapsible electric bike. Both suspects had their hoods up and their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers online using their tip form, by calling 1-877-283-8436 or using the P3 Tips app.