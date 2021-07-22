Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan police: Man stabbed near 17th and Niagara

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sheboygan
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police say a 31-year-old Sheboygan man was stabbed in the area of 17th and Niagara around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was stabbed in the back. He was taken to Memorial hospital where he received initial treatment. The victim was eventually transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No property was taken by the suspect. 

The exact motive is not known at this time, although it is believed there is a connection between the victim and the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Water and Juneau shooting: Man seriously injured
slideshow

Water and Juneau shooting: Man seriously injured

A Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries after a shooting in Milwaukee's Water Street bar district Thursday evening, police say.