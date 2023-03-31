Sheboygan police chase, crash; Kewaskum man dies from injuries

article

A 30-year-old Kewaskum man died from injuries following a police chase and crash in Sheboygan County Thursday evening, March 30.

Officials say shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a moving traffic violation while on State Highway 28. The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy, which resulted in a chase.

As the vehicle was being pursued, the Kewaskum man lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway, and rolling on State Highway 28 just south of State Highway 144.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The preliminary investigation indicates no other vehicles are involved.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to investigate the crash. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has also been asked to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.