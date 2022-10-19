A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19.

Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house.

The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited for OWI, reckless driving and misdemeanor hit-and-run and bail jumping.

Sheboygan OWI crash into house (COURTESY: Sheboygan Night Scanner)

There were no injuries.