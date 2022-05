article

The Sheboygan Police Department has asked for help locating missing 16-year-old Eva Vang – last seen on April 22.

Vang is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with lip and nose piercings.

Anyone with information regarding Vang's whereabouts should call the police department at 920-459-3333.