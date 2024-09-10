Sheboygan man shot by police; family wants bodycam released

The Brief The family of a 23-year-old man shot by Sheboygan police is now calling for the immediate release of officers' body camera video. Police were called to 13th and Superior around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man waving a gun around. The West Bend Police Department is investigating the shooting.



The family of a 23-year-old man shot by Sheboygan police is now calling for the immediate release of officers' body camera video.

Police say an officer shot the man on Sunday, Sept. 8, after he assaulted and took another officer's gun. But the family wants more proof.

"We cannot continue to turn a blind eye, just because they have a hard job," family attorney Cierra Norris said. "We have a shooting, we have a one-line explanation from the police department."

Family and the attorney of 23-year-old Tommie Dixon – the man shot and injured by a Sheboygan police officer – want to see proof of what happened before shots were fired.

"They gave a statement about what Tommie did," Norris said. "This family is interested in what the police did."

Police were called to 13th and Superior around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man waving a gun around.

Officers say they approached Dixon, who matched the caller’s description. That's when police say Dixon lunged at an officer, assaulted him and grabbed his gun.

At that point is when another officer shot Dixon.

"He’s not a menace. He’s a human being," said Terri McKenzie, Dixon’s mother. "I just want answers. Body camera footage. That’s what we need. I need the real, factual evidence."

The officer who shot Dixon is now on leave, which is standard practice. But the family wants more.

"Where's the body camera video? Not in three weeks, not in four weeks, not in four months," Norris said. "Today. Right now."

FOX6 News reached out to the Sheboygan Police Department to ask about its policies for bodycam footage. They did not respond.

The West Bend Police Department is investigating the shooting.