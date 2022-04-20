Sheboygan house fire; landlord helps renters

A house fire in Sheboygan leaves two sets of renters without a home. But the landlord tells FOX6 News that the property damage is the furthest thing from her mind. Instead, she is focused on getting her tenants back on their feet.

"It’s a life-changing experience," said Jamie McDonald, landlord.

McDonald lives in Madison. One of her rental properties in Sheboygan went up in flames on Monday night, April 18.

"We’re so grateful nobody was hurt," McDonald said.

House fire in Sheboygan

A news release said the Sheboygan Fire Department found heavy flames coming through the roof of the home. Tenants from both units made it to safety without injury. Pets inside the building were also rescued.

McDonald said the home is insured. But all she can think of is her displaced renters.

"The damage in the upper level is substantial all belongings are gone," McDonald said. "Everything in the lower unit is smoke damaged and water damaged."

Officials with the Sheboygan Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation. However, McDonald said a fire official informed her a space heater in the upper unit is suspected of sparking the fire. McDonald does not blame her tenant.

House fire in Sheboygan

"I don’t want anyone to feel responsible. The fire was not intentional, and it was an accident," McDonald said.

Instead, McDonald is organizing a Go Fund Me to help her renters. She also hopes viewers at home check the safety features in their plugged-in devices.

"They said the majority of fires a lot of times start with appliances and them malfunctioning and starting a fire," McDonald said.

McDonald would also like others to consider donating.

"It’s a complete accident something that is out of everyone's control. I feel awful for them," McDonald said.

The damage to the entire building is estimated at $75,000.