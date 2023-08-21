Sheboygan food truck fire, 3 people seriously burned

article

Three people were injured in a food truck gas explosion near 3rd and Bluff in Sheboygan on Monday, Aug. 21.

Sheboygan Fire Department said a report came in around 6 p.m. for a fire located in a food truck. Fire units arrived to find the fire extinguished and three people with severe burns.

The victims were taken to a hospital.

Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind people when using flammable gas for cooking to ensure all safety precautions are in place.